Tarrant County Reports 3,023 Additional Cases of COVID-19, 8 Deaths Saturday

Tarrant County Public Health on Saturday reported 3,023 additional cases of COVID-19 with eight new deaths.

Data from the county health department indicates that of the additional cases reported Saturday, 2,745 cases are confirmed while the other 278 are probable.

The county reported eight more deaths Saturday, bringing the total deaths related to the coronavirus in Tarrant County to 1,833.

The victims included a Bedford woman who was older than 90, a man and woman from Arlington who were older than 90, a Arlington man in his 80s, a Fort Worth man in his 80s, a man and woman from Arlington in their 70s, and a man from Arlington in his 60s.

Two had unknown underlying conditions, one had no underlying conditions and the remainder had underlying health conditions, according to the health department.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 165,131 confirmed cases of the virus and 25,755 probable cases for a total of 190,886 cases.

The county is also reporting another 1,991 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 136,190.

Of the county's cases, 72% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 35%.

The Tarrant County Public Health Department confirms hospital ICUs in the county are at 98% capacity Friday.

According to the TCPH COVID-19 dashboard, there are 1,488 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals and that they make up 30% of the ICU patients. The total bed occupancy rate for all hospital beds in the county is now at 91%.