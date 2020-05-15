Tarrant County Reports 3 New COVID-19 Deaths, 639 Recoveries Friday

Tarrant County officials confirm Friday three people infected with COVID-19 have died while 639 cases are now marked as recovered.

Officials have not yet released information on the latest victims other than that they were residents of Fort Worth, bringing the city's number of fatalities associated with the virus to 73 and the county's total to 120.

The 639 new recoveries were primarily located in Arlington and Fort Worth where recovered cases jumped by 87 and 466, respectively. There are now reportedly 1,467 recovered cases in the county.

Tarrant County Public Health officials also announced 55 new cases of the infection, 29 of those were in Fort Worth while another dozen were in Arlington.

The county reports 65% of all COVID-19 related deaths to involve people age 65 and older, though they only make up 16% of the overall cases. The majority of the cases in the county are a tie of 37% for the 25-44 age group and 45-64 age group.