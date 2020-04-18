coronavirus

Tarrant County Reports 3 More Deaths Due to COVID-19

The county also reported 54 new cases of the virus

Nefty Gonzalez, NBC 5

Three more people in Tarrant County have died from COVID-19, bringing the countywide total to 38, health officials say.

The victims were a Fort Worth woman in her 60s, a Mansfield woman in her 70s and a Keller woman in her 70s, according to Tarrant County Public Health. Two of the women had underlying health conditions, officials said.

"Every loss of life is painful to report, and our condolences go out to the families of these residents," Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said.

Tarrant County Public Health also reported Saturday 54 new cases of coronavirus. The county has had 1,229 cases total.

Tarrant County also reported 188 recoveries from COVID-19.

