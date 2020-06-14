Tarrant County Reports 3 Deaths, 81 New Coronavirus Cases

Tarrant County Public Health reported three additional deaths and 81 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday.

The deaths include a Arlington woman in her 50s, a Fort Worth woman in her 60s and a Fort Worth man in his 40s. All had underlying health conditions.

New cases were reported in Arlington, Bedford, Colleyville, Euless, Forest Hill, Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Grapevine, Keller, Lake Worth, North Richland Hills and Saginaw. Ten new cases that were reported have not been assigned a city.

Tarrant County has a total of 7,334 cases, 197 deaths and 3,158 recoveries.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.