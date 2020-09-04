Tarrant County Reports 3 Deaths, 154 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Friday

Tarrant County Public Health is reporting 154 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday with three more deaths.

The county reported 214 additional cases Friday, 154 are confirmed while the other 60 are probable cases. The county has not said whether any of the 154 confirmed cases are from the Department of State Health Services backlog.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases earlier this month at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 39,973 confirmed cases of the virus and 2,538 probable cases for a total of 42,511 cases.

The deceased Friday includes a woman from Fort Worth who had exceeded 100, a woman from Fort Worth in her 90s and a woman from Arlington in her 80s. All had underlying health conditions.

The county is also reporting another 323 new estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 37,130. There are currently an estimated 4,816 active cases in the county.

Of the county's cases, 71% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 38%.

The health department reports 223 COVID-19 patients are currently occupying hospital beds in the county -- about 4% of capacity. A month ago, on Aug. 4 COVID-19 patients occupied about 10% of Tarrant County hospital beds.

With the recent changes to their reporting system, Tarrant County Public Health said changes have also been made to their online dashboard, most notably to the Case Counts tab and Cases by Location tab. The Case Counts tab now includes cases reported by week, including both probable and confirmed, while the Cases by Location tab includes a map showing the 30-day average infection rate by ZIP code.