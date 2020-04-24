Tarrant County Reports 3 COVID-19 Deaths, 147 New Cases

Tarrant County Public Health reported three COVID-19 deaths Friday and a single-day high of 147 new cases.

The latest victims include two men in their 60s and a man in his 80s, all from Fort Worth. Tarrant County now has 48 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus; 282 people have recovered.

“As this virus continues to take a toll on families across our county, we must remain vigilant and look to the future,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja.

The county also confirmed 147 new cases -- a single-day high for the county. The number eclipses the 129 confirmed on Thursday, which was the previous single-day high.

Nearly 70 of the new cases were confirmed in Fort Worth and are likely tied to the outbreak inside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth, a men's medical prison where 131 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed among inmates on Thursday by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

FMC Carswell, a women's medical prison, has two confirmed cases of COVID-19 among inmates.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons has not released any updated cases for Friday.

Visitations at both FMC Carswell and FMC Fort Worth have been suspended until further notice.

