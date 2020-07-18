Tarrant County Reports 288 New Cases of COVID-19, 5 Deaths

Health officials in Tarrant County on Saturday reported 288 new cases of COVID-19 and the deaths of five more people who had contracted the virus.

The five fatalities reported Saturday included an Arlington man in his 20s and four Fort Worth residents: a woman in her 50s, a woman in her 70s, a man in his 70s and a man in his 90s. All five people had underlying health conditions, according to Tarrant County Public Health.

The 288 new cases of coronavirus reported Saturday is the lowest number of cases reported since June 29 and brings the countywide total to 21,195.

Tarrant County's 7-day average through Saturday is 491, down from 619 one week ago -- a week that included two days of higher than normal case counts due to a lack of reporting over the Fourth of July weekend.

Tarrant County Public Health is also reporting 312 recoveries Saturday, bringing the total number of survivors to 10,382. There are currently an estimated 10,520 active cases in the county.

As of Saturday, the county reported: 1,635 available hospital beds, down from 1,727 Friday; of the 10,520 active cases, 698 of those people are hospitalized, 10 fewer than Friday.

After the share of occupied ventilators spiked at a pandemic-high 43% Thursday, it dropped for the second straight Saturday to 40%. One week ago the capacity stood at 33%.