Tarrant County Reports 260 New COVID-19 Cases Tuesday, Rise in Hospitalizations

Tarrant County Public Health is reporting 260 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday along with another death and 50 more hospitalizations.

The latest victim is a woman in her 70s from Fort Worth who had underlying health conditions.

Tuesday's cases in Tarrant County brings the total number of cases since March to 9,386. Over the last seven days, the county has averaged 249 cases per day. A week ago, that rolling 7-day average was at 172 cases per day.

The latest death brings the county's total to 211 fatalities associated with the virus. The county is also reporting 92 new recoveries for a total of 4,513 survivors.

The addition of the latest 260 cases is a big drop from the 444 reported on Sunday. Tarrant County Public Health spokesman Richard Hill said the surge in cases was not tied to a particular outbreak or location.

Of the county's cases, 67% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 38%.

As of Tuesday, the county reported: 1,837 available hospital beds, 24 fewer than Monday; 422 available ventilators, 20 more than on Monday; of the 4,662 active cases, 318 of those people are hospitalized, 50 more than on Monday.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said Monday there are currently enough hospital beds, but to keep it that way, he's urging, begging and convincing people to wear masks while out in public.

"I still know there are a lot of folks that say, 'Well I have the right, I don't have the wear the mask,' and I say, 'Yeah, just because you have that right doesn't mean that it's right,' so we're still stressing wear the masks while you're outside, respect others," Whitley said.