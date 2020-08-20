Tarrant County Reports 231 COVID-19 Cases Thursday, Drops in Rolling Averages

Tarrant County Public Health is reporting 231 new COVID-19 cases Thursday with no new deaths as the county's 7-day and 14-day averages continue to decline.

Of the 231 cases reported Thursday, data from the county health department indicates 190 cases are confirmed while 41 cases are probable.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases earlier this month at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 37,210 confirmed cases of the virus and 1,843 probable cases for a total of 39,053 cases.

After jumping to 587 cases per day Tuesday, the 7-day average dropped to 578 per day on Wednesday and down again Thursday to 561 cases per day; the 14-day average dropped for the fourth straight day to 482 cases per day. The averages for both had been trending down last week before a backlog of cases in recent days.

The county is also reporting more than 1,000 new estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 32,129. There are currently an estimated 6,446 active cases in the county.

Of the county's cases, 70% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 38%.

The health department reports 362 COVID-19 patients are currently occupying hospital beds in the county -- about 7% of capacity. A month ago, on July 20, COVID-19 patients occupied about 12% of Tarrant County hospital beds.

With the recent changes to their reporting system, Tarrant County Public Health said changes have also been made to their online dashboard, most notably to the Case Counts tab and Cases by Location tab. The Case Counts tab now includes cases reported by week, including both probable and confirmed, while the Cases by Location tab includes a map showing the 30-day average infection rate by ZIP code.