Tarrant County Reports 225th Death, 393 New Coronavirus Cases

Tarrant County reported its 225th death related to the coronavirus and 393 additional cases Sunday.

The victim was a Fort Worth man in his 50s who had underlying health conditions, according to Tarrant County Public Health.

The county has reported a total of 11,476 cases, 225 deaths and 5,042 recoveries.

The 393 new cases were reported in Arlington, Azle, Bedford, Benbrook, Blue Mound, Burleson, Colleyville, Edgecliff Village, Euless, Everman, Forest Hill, Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Grapevine, Haltom City, Haslet, Hurst, Keller, Mansfield, North Richland Hills, Pantego, Richland Hills, River Oaks, Saginaw, Southlake, Watauga, White Settlement and unincorporated Tarrant County. Of the total new cases, 71 had not been assigned a city.

Between Wednesday and Saturday, the county saw an increase in the percentage of occupied hospital beds being used by COVID-19 patients from 8% to 11%, the highest the number has been.

Of the 5,077 available hospital beds in the county, 3,464, or 68%, were occupied as of Saturday.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.