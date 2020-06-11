Tarrant County Reports 225 New COVID-19 Cases, Hurst Death

Tarrant County is reporting 225 new COVID-19 cases Thursday along with the 190th death related to COVID-19.

The latest victim announced Thursday is a man in his 80s from Hurst with underlying health conditions.

The increase of 225 new cases Thursday, the county said, may partially be due to a lab reporting issue. The county made note of the same possible issue when reporting 166 cases on Wednesday and 219 cases on Monday. The latest surge in cases brings the county's total number of cases to 6,824. The greatest increase in cases Thursday was in Arlington (38) and Fort Worth (98).

According to Tarrant County Public Health, an estimated 2,938 people in the county have recovered from the virus leaving 3,696 people with active infections.

Of the county's cases, 68% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 37%.

As of Thursday, the county reports 1,886 available hospital beds, 422 available ventilators; of the 3,696 active cases, 206 of those people are hospitalized.