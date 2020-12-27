Tarrant County Reports 2,217 Cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, 18 Deaths

Tarrant County Public Health on Sunday reported 2,217 additional cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths.

The update was the county's first since Wednesday because of the Christmas holiday. The county's COVID-19 dashboard said the update Sunday was "provisional" and that a full update would come out on Monday.

Data from the county health department indicated that of the 2,217 additional cases reported Sunday, 1,865 cases are confirmed while the other 352 are probable.

The county reported 18 more deaths Sunday, bringing the total deaths related to the coronavirus in Tarrant County to 1,407.

Information about the county residents who died had not been updated Sunday afternoon.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 120,506 confirmed cases of the virus and 17,504 probable cases for a total of 138,010 cases.

The county is also reporting another 1,359 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 101,111.

Of the county's cases, 71% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 36%.

A total of 83% of hospital beds and 95% of adult ICU beds in the county are occupied. Twenty six percent of beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients, according to county data.