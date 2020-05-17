coronavirus

Tarrant County Reports 2 New Deaths, 97 More COVID-19 Cases

Tarrant County has had a total of 4,447 cases, 123 deaths and 1,470 recoveries

Nefty Gonzalez, NBC 5

Tarrant County health officials reported the 122nd and 123rd deaths related to the coronavirus and 97 new cases Sunday.

The two deaths included residents of Fort Worth and Keller, but no additional information was immediately available.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Coronavirus Pandemic

Full coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak and how it impacts you

coronavirus 18 hours ago

Texas Data: 3,000 Nursing Home Residents Positive for Virus

Fort Worth 19 hours ago

Stay-at-Home Orders Were Effective, Next Few Weeks Will Be ‘Critical,’ Expert Says

New cases were reported in Arlington, Benbrook, Euless, Everman, Fort Worth, Hurst, Keller, North Richland Hills, River Oaks, Sansom Park, Southlake and unincorporated Tarrant County. Of the 97 new cases, 11 had not been assigned to a city.

The new cases bring the total in the county to 4,447 cases, 123 deaths and 1,470 recoveries.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusTarrant County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us