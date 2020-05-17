Tarrant County Reports 2 New Deaths, 97 More COVID-19 Cases

Tarrant County health officials reported the 122nd and 123rd deaths related to the coronavirus and 97 new cases Sunday.

The two deaths included residents of Fort Worth and Keller, but no additional information was immediately available.

New cases were reported in Arlington, Benbrook, Euless, Everman, Fort Worth, Hurst, Keller, North Richland Hills, River Oaks, Sansom Park, Southlake and unincorporated Tarrant County. Of the 97 new cases, 11 had not been assigned to a city.

The new cases bring the total in the county to 4,447 cases, 123 deaths and 1,470 recoveries.

