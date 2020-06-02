Tarrant County Reports 2 More Coronavirus-Related Deaths

One person in Arlington and one in Fort Worth are the 164th and 165th people in Tarrant County to die after they tested positive for COVID-19, health officials say.

Tarrant County Public Health also reported Tuesday 89 new cases of the virus and 50 additional recoveries from COVID-19.

Officials reported new cases in Arlington, Crowley, Euless, Forest Hill, Fort Worth, Haltom City, Keller, Mansfield, North Richland Hills, Pelican Bay, Southlake and unincorporated parts of the county.

In Tarrant County, there have been 5,623 cases of the coronavirus and 2,374 recoveries.

Denton County Public Health reported Tuesday 18 new cases of the coronavirus and five more recoveries.

There 1,416 reported cases of COVID-19 and 684 recoveries from the virus in Denton County.

The new cases were reported in Carrollton, Denton, Double Oak, Lewisville, Little Elm, Shady Shores and unincorporated parts of Denton County.

Denton County Public Health will offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Sanger on Friday at Sanger Sports Park at 2101 I-35 Frontage Road. The testing will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information, click here.