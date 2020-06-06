Tarrant County Reports 2 More Coronavirus-Related Deaths, 88 New Cases of COVID-19

An Arlington woman in her 80s and a Fort Worth woman in her 80s are the 175th and 176th people in Tarrant County to die after testing positive for COVID-19, health officials say.

Both women had underlying health conditions, according to Tarrant County Public Health. No further information about each individual was released.

Saturday marked the fifth straight day that the county has reported at least one death related to COVID-19.

Tarrant County Public Health also reported Saturday 88 new cases of the novel coronavirus, raising the countywide total to 6,073.

Officials have reported 2,566 recoveries from the virus in Tarrant County.

New cases were reported in Arlington, Bedford, Crowley, Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Grapevine, Hurst, Keller, Mansfield, North Richland Hills, Richland Hills, Saginaw, Sansom Park and unincorporated parts of Tarrant County.