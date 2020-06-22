Tarrant County Reports 2 COVID-19 Deaths, 171 New Cases Monday

Tarrant County Public Health is reporting 171 new COVID-19 cases Monday along with the deaths of two more people infected with the virus.

The latest victims include a woman in her 80s and a man in his 70s, both from White Settlement.

Both had underlying health conditions.

The addition of the latest 171 cases is a big drop from the 444 reported on Sunday. Tarrant County Public Health spokesman Richard Hill said the surge in cases was not tied to a particular outbreak or location.

Monday's cases bring the total number of cases since March to 9,126. Over the last seven days, the county has been averaging 233 cases per day. A week ago, that rolling 7-day average was at 161 cases per day.

The two deaths bring the county's total to 210 fatalities associated with the virus. The county is also reporting 261 new recoveries for a total of 4,421 survivors.

Of the county's cases, 67% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 38%.

As of Monday, the county reported: 1,861 available hospital beds, the same number available on Friday; 402 available ventilators, 36 fewer than on Friday; of the 4,495 active cases, 268 of those people are hospitalized, five more than on Friday..