Tarrant County Reports 193 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Thursday, 9 New Deaths

Tarrant County Public Health is reporting 193 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 Thursday with nine new deaths.

The latest deaths include a woman from Mansfield in her 90s, a woman from Arlington in her 90s, two men from Arlington and Grand Prairie each in their 80s, a woman from Euless in her 80s, a man from Arlington in his 70s, a woman from Arlington in her 60s, and two men from Arlington in their 50s. All had underlying health conditions.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases earlier this month at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 38,644 confirmed cases of the virus and 2,133 probable cases for a total of 40,777 cases.

The county's 7-day average of cases, including both confirmed and probable, increased Thursday from 244 cases per day to 246; the 14-day average dropped from 411 per day to 403 per day.

The county is also reporting another 143 new estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 34,316. There are currently an estimated 5,929 active cases in the county.

Of the county's cases, 70% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 38%.

The health department reports 282 COVID-19 patients are currently occupying hospital beds in the county -- about 5% of capacity. A month ago, on July 27 COVID-19 patients occupied about 11% of Tarrant County hospital beds.

With the recent changes to their reporting system, Tarrant County Public Health said changes have also been made to their online dashboard, most notably to the Case Counts tab and Cases by Location tab. The Case Counts tab now includes cases reported by week, including both probable and confirmed, while the Cases by Location tab includes a map showing the 30-day average infection rate by ZIP code.