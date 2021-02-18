Tarrant County Reports 18 Deaths, 450 Cases of COVID-19 Thursday

Tarrant County Public Health on Thursday reported 450 additional cases of COVID-19 with 18 new deaths.

Data from the county health department indicates that of the additional cases reported Thursday, 424 are confirmed while the other 26 are probable.

The county reported 18 more deaths, bringing the total deaths related to the coronavirus in Tarrant County to 2,689.

The victims reported Thursday include a man from Arlington who exceeded 90, a man and a woman from Arlington in their 80s, a woman from Benbrook in her 80s, a man from Kennedale in his 80s, two men and a woman from Fort Worth in their 70s, a woman from Arlington in her 70s, a man from Pelican Bay in his 70s, two men from Arlington in their 60s, two women from Fort Worth in their 50s, a man from Arlington in his 50s, a man from Grand Prairie in his 40s, a man from Benbrook in his 40s, and a man from Haltom City in his 40s.

All but two had underlying health conditions, according to the health department.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 202,354 confirmed cases of the virus and 34,557 probable cases for a total of 236,911 cases.

The county is also reporting another 3,266 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 206,357.

The Tarrant County Public Health Department reported that hospital ICUs in the county are at 96% capacity Wednesday.

According to the health department’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are 744 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals. They make up 16% of people in hospital beds in the county. The total bed occupancy rate for all hospital beds in the county is now at 90%.

Of the county's cases, 73% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 35%.