Tarrant County Reports 1,611 Additional Cases of COVID-19, 19 Deaths Sunday

Tarrant County Public Health on Sunday reported 1,611 additional cases of COVID-19 with 19 new deaths.

Data from the county health department indicates that of the additional cases reported Sunday, 1,343 cases are confirmed while the other 268 are probable.

The county reported 19 more deaths Sunday, bringing the total deaths related to the coronavirus in Tarrant County to 1,852.

The deaths included a Grapevine man, North Richland Hills man and Fort Worth man, all older than 90, a man and woman from fort Worth in their 80s, a North Richland Hills man in his 80s, a man and woman from Hurst in their 80s, a White Settlement woman in her 80s, a Pantego woman in her 80s, a Saginaw man in his 70s, a North Richland Hills man in his 70s, a man and woman from Arlington in their 70s, two men from Arlington in their 60s, two men from Fort Worth in their 60s, and Euless man in his 20s.

All but two had underlying health conditions, according to the health department.

If you would like to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Tarrant County, click here for more information. You can also call 817-248-6299

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 166,474 confirmed cases of the virus and 26,023 probable cases for a total of 192,497 cases.

The county is also reporting another 2,094 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 138,284.

The Tarrant County Public Health Department confirms hospital ICUs in the county are at 97% capacity as of Saturday.

According to the health department’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are 1,488 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals and that they make up 29% of the ICU patients. The total bed occupancy rate for all hospital beds in the county is now at 88%.

Of the county's cases, 72% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 35%.