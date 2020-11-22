Tarrant County Reports 1,537 Cases of COVID-19, 6 Deaths Sunday

Tarrant County Public Health on Sunday reported 1,537 additional cases of COVID-19 with six new deaths.

Data from the county health department indicates that of the additional cases reported Sunday, 1,443 cases are confirmed while the other 94 are probable.

The county reported six more deaths Sunday, bringing the total deaths related to the coronavirus in Tarrant County to 830. The deaths included three Fort Worth residents, two Grapevine residents and one Benbrook resident.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 81,600 confirmed cases of the virus and 10,253 probable cases for a total of 91,853 cases.

The county is also reporting another 646 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 65,986.

Of the county's cases, 71% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 36%.

The health department reports 765 COVID-19 patients are currently occupying hospital beds in the county -- about 15% of capacity. A month ago, on Oct. 21 COVID-19 patients occupied about 9% of Tarrant County hospital beds.