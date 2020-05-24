Tarrant County Reports 144th Death Related to COVID-19

Tarrant County Public Health on Sunday reported the 144th death from the coronavirus.

The Fort Worth woman in her 80s had underlying health conditions, health officials said.

The county did not update its case totals Sunday and a notice on its coronavirus website stated case counts would be updated again Tuesday, following Memorial Day.

As of Saturday, Tarrant County had reported 4,651 cases and 1,834 recoveries.

