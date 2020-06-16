Tarrant County Reports 144 New COVID-19 Cases Tuesday, 1 Death

After reporting an average of 169 new cases per day last week, Tarrant County is reporting 144 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday with one new death.

The latest victim is a woman in her 70s from Crowley who had no underlying health conditions.

The addition of the latest cases brings the total number of infections in the county to 7,642 with 198 total deaths. The county is also reporting another 129 recoveries, bringing that total to 3,299, though they caution that recoveries are not a reportable condition, are not absolute and are to be used for reassurance purposes only. Based on county data, there are an estimated 4,145 active cases in the county.

Last week Tarrant County Public Health said the high number of cases being reported were due in part to a backlog. The country reported an average of 169 cases per day last week, though reports varied widely with cases climbing as high as 296 one day and dropping to 64 on another.

The county is averaging 154 new cases per day this week, which is just below last week's average.

Of the county's cases, 67% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 38%.

As of Tuesday, the county reports: 2,159 available hospital beds, 401 more than on Monday; 409 available ventilators, 11 more than on Monday; and that of the 4,145 active cases, 220 of those people are hospitalized, 16 more than on Monday.

On Friday, county health director Vinny Taneja said Tarrant County is well under the hospital bed capacity limit that Gov. Greg Abbott has recommended across the state. Abbott, in a news conference Tuesday afternoon, said the state is currently able to meet the needs of all patients statewide and that Texas hospitals stand ready should they need to expand to surge capacity.