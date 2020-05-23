Tarrant County Reports 142nd, 143rd Coronavirus-Related Deaths

A Keller man in his 70s and an Arlington man in 30s are the 142nd and 143rd people in Tarrant County to die after testing positive for COVID-19, health officials say.

Both men had underlying health conditions, according to Tarrant County Public Health.

County health officials also reported Saturday 52 new cases and 23 new recoveries from COVID-19. The 52 new cases is the lowest daily number reported since May 11.

The new cases were in Arlington, Benbrook, Dalworthington Gardens, Euless, Fort Worth, Haltom City, Keller, Mansfield, North Richland Hills and Sansom Park. The case reported in Dalworthington Gardens was the city's first.

In total, Tarrant County has reported 4,951 of COVID-19 and 1,832 recoveries from the virus.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.