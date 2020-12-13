Tarrant County Reports 1,423 Cases of COVID-19 Sunday, 20 Deaths

Tarrant County Public Health on Sunday reported 1,423 additional cases of COVID-19 with 20 more deaths.

Data from the county health department indicates that of the additional cases reported Sunday, 1,286 are confirmed while the other 137 cases are probable.

The county reported 20 additional deaths Sunday, bringing the total deaths related to the coronavirus in Tarrant County to 992.

Additional information about the residents who died was not available Sunday afternoon, but the county's COVID-19 dashboard showed that the deaths included eight Arlington residents, four Fort Worth residents, three Sansom Park residents, one resident who had not been assigned a location and one resident each from Edgecliff Village, Grand Prairie, White Settlement and unincorporated Tarrant County.

In the last three days, the county has reported 65 additional deaths — 25 on Saturday and 20 on Friday. Tarrant County Public Health noted Saturday that of the 25 deaths reported that day — a record high in newly reported cases — 20 were more than 30 days old.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 105,508 confirmed cases of the virus and 14,122 probable cases for a total of 119,630 cases.

The county is also reporting another 1,432 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 87,142.

Of the county's cases, 71% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 36%.

The health department reports 944 COVID-19 patients are currently occupying hospital beds in the county -- about 20% of capacity. And, as of Saturday, 25% of occupied beds in hospitals were being used by COVID-19 patients, a record high percentage for the county.

A month ago, on Nov. 12 COVID-19 patients occupied about 13% of Tarrant County hospital beds.