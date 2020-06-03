Tarrant County Reports 138 New COVID-19 Cases, Another Death

Tarrant County is reporting 138 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday along with another death.

The latest death is a woman in her 80s from Fort Worth who had underlying health conditions. She is the 168th in the county and the 102nd in Fort Worth.

The 138 new cases announced Wednesday brings the county's total number of cases to 5,761. According to Tarrant County Public Health, an estimated 2,420 people in the county have recovered from the virus leaving 3,173 people with active infections.

Of the county's cases, 67% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those age 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 37%.

The county currently reports 1,889 available hospital beds, 420 available ventilators; of the 3,173 active cases, 174 of those people are hospitalized.