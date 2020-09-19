Tarrant County Reports 13 Deaths, 387 Additional COVID-19 Cases Saturday

Tarrant County Public Health reported 13 deaths and 387 additional cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Of the 387 additional cases reported Saturday, 309 are confirmed while the other 78 are probable cases. The county has not said whether any of the 309 confirmed cases are from the Department of State Health Services backlog.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 43,364 confirmed cases of the virus and 3,173 probable cases for a total of 46,537 cases.

The deceased Saturday include one person from Arlington, five people from Azle, one person from Crowley, four people from Fort Worth, one person from Keller and one person from Mansfield.

Additional details about the cases were not immediately available Saturday.

The county has reported a total of 633 deaths related to the coronavirus.

The county is also reporting another 265 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 40,840.

Of the county's cases, 72% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 37%.