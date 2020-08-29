Tarrant County Reports 13 Deaths, 202 Confirmed Cases of the Coronavirus

Tarrant County Public Health is reporting 202 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 13 additional deaths.

The deaths include a Richland Hills man in his 90s; two Arlington women in their 80s; three men from Fort Worth, Bedford and White Settlement in their 80s; three Fort Worth men in their 70s; an Arlington woman in her 60s and another Arlington woman in her 70s; a Keller man in his 60s; and a Fort Worth man in his 50s. Eight had underlying health conditions.

The latest deaths bring the county's total to 550. A total of 34,975 estimated recoveries have been reported.

To date, the county has reported 39,048 confirmed cases of the virus and 2,224 probable cases for a total of 41,272 cases.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases earlier this month at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported.

The county's seven-day average of cases, including both confirmed and probable, rose Saturday from 244 cases per day to 245. The 14-day average dropped from 386 per day to 300 per day.

Of the county's cases, 71% of those who have died were over 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 38%.