Tarrant County Reports 1,276 Cases of COVID-19 Saturday, 25 Additional Deaths

Tarrant County Public Health on Saturday reported 1,276 additional cases of COVID-19 with 25 new deaths.

Data from the county health department indicates that of the additional cases reported Saturday, 1,109 cases are confirmed while the other 167 are probable. In the last seven days, the county has announced 8,451 new cases of the virus.

The county also reported 25 more deaths, the highest number reported in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic, according to records.

The additional deaths bring the total related to the coronavirus in the county to 972.

The county did not provide detailed information about the residents who died, but information posted on the county's COVID-19 dashboard showed the deaths included 12 Fort Worth residents, three Mansfield residents, two Grand Prairie residents and one person each from Arlington, Bedford, Euless, Grapevine, Hurst, Keller, Watauga and Westworth Village.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 104,222 confirmed cases of the virus and 13,985 probable cases for a total of 118,207 cases.

The county is also reporting another 1,392 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 85,710.

Of the county's cases, 71% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 36%.