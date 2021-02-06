Tarrant County Reports 1,245 Cases of COVID-19, 40 Deaths Saturday

Tarrant County Public Health on Saturday reported 1,245 additional cases of COVID-19 with 40 more deaths.

Data from the county health department indicates that of the additional cases reported Saturday, 1,093 cases are confirmed while the other 152 are probable.

The county reported 40 more deaths Saturday, bringing the total deaths related to the coronavirus in Tarrant County to 2,427.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 194,962 confirmed cases of the virus and 33,076 probable cases for a total of 228,038 cases.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.

The county is also reporting another 2,645 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 185,676.

The Tarrant County Public Health Department confirms hospital ICUs in the county are at 92% capacity as of Friday.

According to the health department’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are 967 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals. They make up 19% of people in hospital beds. The total bed occupancy rate for all hospital beds in the county is now at 89%.

Of the county's cases, 73% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 35%.