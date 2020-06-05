Tarrant County Reports 122 New COVID-19 Cases Friday, Another Death

Tarrant County is reporting 122 new COVID-19 cases Friday along with another death.

The latest death was a man in his 50s from Fort Worth with underlying health conditions. No further information about the man will be released.

Tarrant County now has 174 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus.

The 122 new cases announced Friday bring the county's total number of cases to 5,985. According to Tarrant County Public Health, an estimated 2,518 people in the county have recovered from the virus leaving 3,293 people with active infections.

Of the county's cases, 67% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 37%.

The county currently reports 2,052 available hospital beds, 421 available ventilators; of the 3,293 active cases, 196 of those people are hospitalized.