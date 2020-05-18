Tarrant County Reports 112 New Cases of COVID-19

Officials in Tarrant County reported Monday 112 additional cases of the new coronavirus and eight more recoveries from COVID-19.

Tarrant County Public Health reported Sunday the 122nd and 123rd coronavirus-related deaths in the county. Monday marked the county's first day without a reported death since April 27.

In total, the county has reported 4,559 cases of the new virus and 1,478 recoveries.

Of the 112 new cases, 47 are in Fort Worth, 19 are in Arlington and 18 are in unknown locations. There are six new cases in Keller and four each in Haltom City and Hurst, according to Tarrant County Public Health.

There are two new cases each in Bedford, Edgecliff Village and Euless, and one each in Burleson, Crowley, Grand Prairie, Grapevine, Lake Worth, Mansfield, North Richland Hills and an unincorporated part of the county.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.