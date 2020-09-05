Tarrant County Reports 11 Coronavirus-Related Deaths, 249 Confirmed Cases Saturday

Tarrant County Public Health reported 11 more coronavirus-related deaths Saturday and 287 additional cases, both confirmed and probable.

Of the newly reported cases, 249 are confirmed and 38 are probable. The county has not said whether any of the newly reported confirmed cases are from the Department of State Health Services backlog.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported.

To date, the county has reported 40,222 confirmed cases of the virus and 2,576 probable cases for a total of 42,798 cases. There have also been 576 coronavirus-related deaths in Tarrant County.

The deceased Saturday include a Fort Worth man in his 90s, a Haslet woman in her 90s, a Richland Hills woman in her 80s, a White Settlement woman in her 80s, a Southlake woman in her 80s, a North Richland Hills woman in her 80s, a Euless man in his 60s, a Fort Worth man in his 60s, a Fort Worth woman in her 60s, a Mansfield woman in her 50s and an Arlington man in his 30s.

All but three of the people had underlying health conditions.

The county is also reporting another 272 new estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 37,402.

Of the county's cases, 71% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 38%.