Tarrant County Reports 1,062 Cases of the Coronavirus, 3 Deaths

Tarrant County Public Health on Saturday reported 1,062 additional cases of COVID-19 with three new deaths.

Data from the county health department indicates that of the 1,062 additional cases reported Saturday, 782 cases are confirmed while the other 280 are probable.

It is the highest single-day increase in reported cases since Aug. 15, when 1,443 cases were reported. Of those 1,436 were confirmed cases and seven were probable, the data indicate.

The county also reported three additional deaths Saturday, including two residents of Arlington and one from Fort Worth. The new deaths bring the total deaths related to the coronavirus in Tarrant County to 760.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 65,426 confirmed cases of the virus and 7,754 probable cases for a total of 73,180 cases.

The county is also reporting another 548 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 56,715. There are currently an estimated 6,037 active cases in the county.

Of the county's cases, 71% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 37%.

Coronavirus Cases in Texas

Locations on the map are approximate county locations and are not intended to identify where any infected people live.

Case data pulled from a variety of sources including county health departments, Texas Department of State Health Services, KXAN-TV in Austin and KPRC-TV in Houston.