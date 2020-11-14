coronavirus

Tarrant County Reports 1,061 Additional Cases of COVID-19, 3 Deaths Saturday

Tarrant County has reported a total of 80,492 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, 793 deaths and an estimated 61,020 recoveries

Nefty Gonzalez, NBC 5

Tarrant County Public Health on Saturday reported 1,061 additional cases of COVID-19 with three more deaths.

Data from the county health department indicates that of the 1,061 additional cases reported Saturday, 700 cases are confirmed while the other 361 are probable.

The county also reported three more deaths, bringing the total deaths related to the coronavirus in Tarrant County to 793. 

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 71,491 confirmed cases of the virus and 9,001 probable cases for a total of 80,492 cases.

The county is also reporting another 694 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 61,020. 

Of the county's cases, 71% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 37%.

