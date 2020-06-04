Tarrant County Reports 102 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 More Deaths

Tarrant County is reporting 102 new COVID-19 cases Thursday along with five more deaths.

The latest deaths include a man in his 80s from Mansfield, a woman in her 90s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 40s, all from Fort Worth, and a man in his 40s from Bedford.

All but one had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 173 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus.

The 102 new cases announced Thursday brings the county's total number of cases to 5,863. According to Tarrant County Public Health, an estimated 2,474 people in the county have recovered from the virus leaving 3,216 people with active infections.

Of the county's cases, 67% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those age 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 37%.

The county currently reports 1,859 available hospital beds, 416 available ventilators; of the 3,216 active cases, 175 of those people are hospitalized.