Tarrant County Reports 10 COVID-19 Deaths, 757 New Cases Tuesday

Ten more people have died in Tarrant County after contracting COVID-19, according to the Tarrant County Public Health Department who also confirmed an additional 499 recoveries and 757 new cases Tuesday.

Tuesday's cases bring the total number of infections in Tarrant County to 15,585 since testing began in March.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said Monday he expected to see high numbers in the days after the holiday weekend as labs get back on track but that he was encouraged by the number of people wearing face masks in public.

" I see a lot more people wearing masks, and that's encouraging to me because up until the governor put the order out on Thursday, and I put out out the order the previous Thursday, we just weren't seeing folks, asked them and begged them to wear the masks and they just didn't do it," Whitley said.

The new 7-day average through Tuesday is 463 cases per day; last Tuesday the 7-day average was 423 new cases per day.

With 10 new deaths also being reported, the number of fatalities in the county related to COVID-19 is now at 248. The latest victims include a man in his 80s, a woman in her 50s, a man in his 30s and a man in his 70s, all from Fort Worth; two women in their 80s from Mansfield, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 60s, both from Arlington and a man in his 90s and a man in his 50s, both from Grand Prairie. All had underlying health conditions.

The county is also reporting 499 recoveries Tuesday, bringing the total number of survivors to 6,686. There are currently 8,651 active, known cases in the county.

Of the county's cases, 67% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 39%.

As of Tuesday, the county reported: 1,842 available hospital beds, 82 more than Monday; 429 available ventilators, the same number available Monday; of the 8,651 active cases, 585 of those people are hospitalized, 30 more than were hospitalized on Monday.

A county-wide executive order requiring most people to wear face-coverings while inside area businesses went into effect at 6 p.m. June 26 and will remain in effect until Aug. 4; Gov. Greg Abbott put a similar state-wide order into effect on June 2 for counties with more than 20 cases.

