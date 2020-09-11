Tarrant County Reports 1 Death, 211 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Friday

Tarrant County Public Health is reporting 211 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday with another death.

Of the 211 additional cases reported Friday, 168 are confirmed while the other 43 are probable cases. The county has not said whether any of the 168 confirmed cases are from the Department of State Health Services backlog.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases earlier this month at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 41,118 confirmed cases of the virus and 2,819 probable cases for a total of 43,937 cases.

The deceased Friday included a woman from Southlake in her 90s. TCPH was also notified that a woman who died of COVID-19 and listed as a resident of Fort Worth was actually a resident of Forest Hill.

The county is also reporting another 278 new estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 38,769. There are currently an estimated 4,576 active cases in the county.

Of the county's cases, 71% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 37%.

The health department reports 230 COVID-19 patients are currently occupying hospital beds in the county -- about 4% of capacity. A month ago, on Aug. 11 COVID-19 patients occupied about 8% of Tarrant County hospital beds.

With the recent changes to their reporting system, Tarrant County Public Health said changes have also been made to their online dashboard, most notably to the Case Counts tab and Cases by Location tab. The Case Counts tab now includes cases reported by week, including both probable and confirmed, while the Cases by Location tab includes a map showing the 30-day average infection rate by ZIP code.