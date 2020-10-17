Tarrant County Reporting 720 Cases of the Coronavirus, 4 Deaths Saturday

Tarrant County Public Health on Saturday reported 720 additional cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths.

Data from the county health department indicates that of the 720 additional cases reported Sunday, 501 cases are confirmed while the other 219 are probable.

Saturday marked the second time this month that the county has reported more than 700 new cases, though Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said Sunday's increase of 794 cases included backlogged cases and 150 from people who live out of county.

Tarrant County Public Health spokesman Brian Murnahan said Saturday's numbers did not include a backlog of cases.

The county also reported four more deaths Saturday that bring the total fatalities related to the coronavirus in Tarrant County to 703.

The deaths include a Southlake woman in her 90s, a Fort Worth man in his 50s, a Fort Worth man in his 60s and a Fort Worth man in his 80s. All had underlying health conditions, according to Tarrant County Public Health.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 53,629 confirmed cases of the virus and 5,144 probable cases for a total of 58,773 cases.

The county is also reporting another 567 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 48,675. There are currently an estimated 6,037 active cases in the county.

Of the county's cases, 71% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 37%.