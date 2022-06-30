Tarrant County Raises COVID-19 Level to Yellow or ‘Medium'

Tarrant County has raised its COVID-19 community level to yellow, or 'medium,' amid a recent surge in COVID cases.

The county had been in the green, or 'low,' since late March.

According to Tarrant County's website, the upgrade to medium means that new cases are above 200 (per 100,000 population in the last 7 days) and that the number of hospital admissions per 100,000 people is above 10 and the percentage of people hospitalized with COVID-19 is also above 10%.

Tarrant County Public Health, in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, recommends individuals get vaccinated, boosted, tested if sick and talk to their healthcare provider about wearing a mask if they're at an increased risk.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said in a tweet on June 23 that a change could be coming for Dallas County as well.

COVID cases are increasing rapidly. While the risk level remains low at GREEN, the Public Health Committee will reassess next week. If you’re not current on vaccination and boosters, now is the time to get that done. pic.twitter.com/1xIQAM7Gnt — Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) June 23, 2022

Right now, Dallas County's risk level remains at green but the county's public health committee is expected to reassess the situation this week.

Dallas has been in the green or 'new normal' risk level since April.

Per his tweet, Jenkins recommended Dallas County residents update their vaccine and booster status. Visit Dallas County's COVID-19 page for the most up-to-date information.