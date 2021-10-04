Tarrant County Opens 3 Pop-Up COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics Monday

Tarrant County has three pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics opening Monday for anyone who is eligible to get vaccinated.
Vaccines are being offered to walk-ins at the following locations.
Watauga Fire Department
7901 Indian Springs Road, Watauga
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
La Gran Plaza
4200 South Fwy, Level 2, Suite 800, Fort Worth
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Shadowbrook Apartments
2020 South Cooper Street, Arlington
12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
The sites will offer vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer, with some single-dose Johnson & Johnson doses available. Booster shots will also be available.
Walk-ins are welcome at each pop-up site, but registering in advance online can make the process move faster, the county's website says.
Minors must have an ID that shows their date of birth and parents need an ID to show their relationship to the child. Proof of ID must be brought to each appointment.
More information is available on Tarrant County's online vaccine finder.