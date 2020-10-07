Tarrant County Jail Reports 3 Positive COVID-19 Cases Among Inmates

Officials with the Tarrant County Jail released an update on COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday.
The update showed that three current inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.
Since March, when COVID-19 hit North Texas, jail officials report there has been one death related to COVID-19 in the jail.
213 inmates have recovered from the virus.
Eight jail staff members have also tested positive since March.
A release from the jail states "Tarrant County Sheriff's Office command staff and
correction team members continue to work hard to stave off the impacts that
active cases of COVID-19 have on jail operations. There efforts have paid off
and the numbers remain low."
The release adds that all positive COVID-19 inmates are in quarantine and being treated by JPS medical staff.
There are currently 4,213 inmates housed in the Tarrant County Jail.