Tarrant County Jail Reports 3 Positive COVID-19 Cases Among Inmates

Officials with the Tarrant County Jail released an update on COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday.

The update showed that three current inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

Since March, when COVID-19 hit North Texas, jail officials report there has been one death related to COVID-19 in the jail.

213 inmates have recovered from the virus.

Eight jail staff members have also tested positive since March.

A release from the jail states "Tarrant County Sheriff's Office command staff and
correction team members continue to work hard to stave off the impacts that
active cases of COVID-19 have on jail operations. There efforts have paid off
and the numbers remain low."

The release adds that all positive COVID-19 inmates are in quarantine and being treated by JPS medical staff.

There are currently 4,213 inmates housed in the Tarrant County Jail.

