Tarrant County Hosts COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Drive Saturday

On Saturday morning, a COVID-19 vaccine registration drive will be held in Tarrant County to help those in need of registering for the vaccine.

The drive will be held at the William M. McDonald YMCA at 2701 Moresby Street.

Anyone looking to register must provide their name, date of birth, address and phone number. Entry into the building will only be allowed if a mask is worn and social distancing will be used to ensure spacing between people.

Those who cannot attend the drive may register online or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line at 817-248-6299 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

Want to Get on a Vaccine Waitlist?

As the state begins to distribute the COVID-19 vaccines for those in Phase 1A and 1B, county health departments have begun waitlists for those wish to be inoculated.

You can now register to recieve the vaccination in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties. Links are below:

Waitlist Links: Collin - Search Waitlist | Dallas | Denton | Tarrant

You do not need to be a resident of the county to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in that county -- registration is open to anyone in Texas. For those without internet access, Tarrant County is also taking registrations by phone at 817-248-6299. In Dallas County, call the DCHHS vaccine hotline at 1-855-IMMUNE9 (1-855-466-8639). In Denton County, call 940-349-2585.