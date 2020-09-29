coronavirus

Tarrant County COVID-19 Cases Top 50,000 Tuesday, 4 New Deaths Added

County cases top 50,000 with 657 dead and more than 43,600 recovered since early March

By Frank Heinz

Tarrant County Public Health is reporting 488 additional cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, sending the county's total number of cases above 50,000, along with four new deaths.

Of the 488 additional cases reported Tuesday, data from the county health department indicates 447 cases are confirmed while the other 41 are probable cases.

The county began reporting both probable and confirmed cases in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 46,527 confirmed cases of the virus and 3,530 probable cases for a total of 50,057 cases.

The county has not yet released any detailed information about the latest victims other than that they were all residents of Fort Worth.

The county is also reporting another 163 estimated recoveries, bringing the total number of survivors to 43,636. There are currently an estimated 5,764 active cases in the county.

Of the county's cases, 71% of those who have died were over the age of 65. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 37%.

The health department reports 301 COVID-19 patients are currently occupying hospital beds in the county -- about 8% of capacity and an increase over the last few days. A month ago, on Aug. 29 COVID-19 patients occupied about 7% of Tarrant County hospital beds.

With the recent changes to their reporting system, Tarrant County Public Health said changes have also been made to their online dashboard, most notably to the Case Counts tab and Cases by Location tab. The Case Counts tab now includes cases reported by week, including both probable and confirmed, while the Cases by Location tab includes a map showing the 30-day average infection rate by ZIP code.

