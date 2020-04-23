Tarrant County COVID-19 Cases Jump by 129, Azle Man the 45th to Die in the County

An Azle man in his 60s is the latest in Tarrant County to die after contracting the 2019 novel coronavirus, according to the Tarrant County Health Department which also confirmed an additional 129 positive cases Thursday.

The Azle man had underlying health conditions, but no further information about his condition or identity will be released. The man was the 45th person in the county to die after contracting the disease.

Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja reminded the public to protect themselves and their families by continuing to follow all guidelines.

“Every death is regrettable and reinforces how important it is for everyone to stay the course and listen to our leadership,” Taneja said.

TCPH also said another 129 people tested positive for the virus, bringing the county's total number of cases to 1,559. That number includes the 132 cases of COVID-19 confirmed inside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth Thursday, according to the county health department.

The jump in cases is the single-largest day increase for the county yet.

County officials said Thursday that 265 people have now recovered from the virus.

Tracking COVID-19 Cases in North Texas Counties

NBC 5 is tracking the number of COVID-19 related cases, recoveries and deaths in North Texas counties. Choose a county and click on a city or town to see how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting your area.