Tarrant County COVID-19 Cases Jump 25% Wednesday

Tarrant County health officials reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, raising the total number of cases in the county to 90.

COVID-19 was confirmed for the first time in Hurst and Westlake, which had one case each. Elsewhere, new cases were confirmed in Arlington (2), Colleyville (2),

Fort Worth (7), Grapevine (1), Haltom City (1), Keller (1) and Mansfield (2).

On Tuesday, four new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at the Texas Masonic Retirement Center in Arlington -- it's not clear if all of those cases are reflected in Arlington's current number of cases confirmed by the county. The retirement center is where the first death in North Texas related to the new coronavirus was reported on March 15.

The report comes a day after Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley and Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price announced shelter in place order in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

