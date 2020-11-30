Tarrant County COVID-19 Cases Double to 100,000 in Last Two Months

The Tarrant County Public Health Department confirms 3,356 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, sending the total number of cases of the virus over the 100,000 case benchmark just two months after topping 50,000 cases of the virus.

The high number of cases reported Monday is due to several days of not reporting over the Thanksgiving holiday. On Sunday, the county reported 1,305 cases from Wednesday, Nov. 25. The cases reported Monday are from reports received by the county health department between Nov. 26-29.

No new deaths were reported Monday.

In the last seven days, the county has announced 7,673 new cases of the virus. Of the additional cases reported Monday, data from the county health department indicates there are 3,172 more confirmed cases than the most recent report and 184 more probable cases. The TCPH is now reporting 100,650 cases of the virus.

On Sept. 29, the county reported 50,057 confirmed and probable cases, taking only two months to more than double. More than half of the 50,000 cases added since Sept. 29 have come since Nov. 9 when 75,161 cases were reported by the county health department.

Tarrant County, which extended its mask mandate until Feb. 28, 2021, last week, began reporting both probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in August at the request of the state health department. Probable cases, the county said, account for a variety of real-world situations and could highlight cases in the community that may otherwise go unreported. To date, the county has reported 89,224 confirmed cases of the virus and 11,426 probable cases for a total of 100,650 cases.

The county is also reporting another 2,164 estimated recoveries from Nov. 26-29, bringing the total number of survivors to 71,114. There are currently an estimated 28,693 active cases in the county, the most of any North Texas county.

Of the county's cases, 71% of those who have died were over the age of 65 even though they only make up 10% of the cases. Those aged 25 to 44 make up the largest percentage of people with COVID-19 at 36%.

The health department reports 855 COVID-19 patients are currently occupying hospital beds in the county on Monday -- about 18% of capacity and a jump of about 40 patients compared to last Wednesday. TCPH data shows 828 ventilators on hand with 539 being available; of the 289 in use, it's not clear how many are in use by COVID-19 patients.

With 843 deaths now attributed to the virus, COVID-19 is now projected to be the third-leading killer of Tarrant County residents behind cancer and heart disease and is expected to surpass the annual total for stroke later this year.

COVID-19 causes a respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis, severe pneumonia or even death. For more information go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the Tarrant County Public Health information line, 817-248-6299, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.