Tarrant County COVID-19 Cases Climb Above 800

Tarrant County health officials on Sunday confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19.

No additional deaths have been reported.

The new cases were reported in Arlington, Bedford, Euless, Forest Hill, Fort Worth, Hurst, Mansfield, North Richland Hills and Pelican Bay.

The county has reported a total of 806 cases, 25 deaths and 90 recoveries.

How to Avoid COVID-19 Infection:

The best way to prevent infection is to take precautions to avoid exposure to this virus, which are similar to the precautions you take to avoid the flu. CDC always recommends these everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses, including:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

*Information shared from the Office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

