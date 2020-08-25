Tarrant County Considers Extending COVID-19 Disaster Declaration Until Nov. 30

Tuesday, Tarrant County officials will consider extending the COVID-19-related Declaration of Disaster until Nov. 30.

“Basically, I will sign the extension to Nov. 30 and the court needs to ratify that,” Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley explained. “Once the declaration is enforced then I have the authority to do the orders, but if for whatever reason they decided to cancel the emergency declaration that immediately cancels all of the orders that are effective at that time.”

“The only order that I have in place is the order that says that a business is required to have its employees and the customers that enter the facility wearing masks,” Whitley explained.

There is flexibility within the declaration for Whitley orders or end orders if COVID-19 numbers or information changes and the declaration itself could end.

“I put Nov. 30 out there. That’s around 90 days. There is nothing that stops us from canceling that or stopping that any time we feel like that would be appropriate,” Whitley said.