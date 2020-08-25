Tarrant County

Tarrant County Considers Extending COVID-19 Disaster Declaration Until Nov. 30

By Larry Collins

NBC 5 News

Tuesday, Tarrant County officials will consider extending the COVID-19-related Declaration of Disaster until Nov. 30.

“Basically, I will sign the extension to Nov. 30 and the court needs to ratify that,” Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley explained. “Once the declaration is enforced then I have the authority to do the orders, but if for whatever reason they decided to cancel the emergency declaration that immediately cancels all of the orders that are effective at that time.”

“The only order that I have in place is the order that says that a business is required to have its employees and the customers that enter the facility wearing masks,” Whitley explained.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 17 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

education 13 mins ago

Online Learning Success Plan: 4 Lessons for Students and Parents

There is flexibility within the declaration for Whitley orders or end orders if COVID-19 numbers or information changes and the declaration itself could end.

“I put Nov. 30 out there. That’s around 90 days. There is nothing that stops us from canceling that or stopping that any time we feel like that would be appropriate,” Whitley said.

This article tagged under:

Tarrant Countycoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us