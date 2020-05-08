Tarrant County Confirms 5 More COVID-19 Deaths in Fort Worth, Arlington, Grapevine; 171 New Cases

Tarrant County Public Health officials confirm Friday the deaths of five more people who were infected with the COVID-19 virus and an additional 171 new cases in the county.

The deceased include a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s from Fort Worth, a woman in her 30s and a man in his 60s from Arlington and a man in his 90s from Grapevine. All but one had underlying health conditions.

“As always, these deaths are sad and difficult for us to report,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja, in a prepared statement.

Tarrant County now has 95 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 and more than 3,100 positive cases of the virus. According to county data, there are nearly 2,300 active COVID-19 cases in the county.

The 171 cases added Friday include 88 in Fort Worth, 36 in Arlington and 10 in Hurst. The county says 735 people have recovered from the virus.

Taneja encouraged residents to continue to follow public health guidelines including physical distancing and wearing a face covering when in public to curtail the continued spread of the virus.

TCPH data shows 64% fatalities related to COVID-19 involve patients over the age of 65. That same data shows people over 65 only account for 19% of the county's total number of cases.

Those age 25 to 44 make up 34% of the cases in the county while those 45 to 64 make up 37%.