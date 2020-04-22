Tarrant County Confirms 43rd, 44th COVID-19-Related Deaths

Officials with Tarrant County Public Health confirmed Wednesday that two more people have died after contacting the 2019 novel coronavirus.

TCPH said the victims were a man in his 80s from an unincorporated area of Tarrant County and a man in his 60s from Fort Worth.

Both of the men had underlying health conditions.

Tarrant County now has 44 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus; the county also said 259 people have recovered from the illness.

Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said each additional death serves as a reminder that our situation remains serious.

“This is not the time to be complacent,” he said. “Continuing to follow the guidelines is the best way to protect yourself and your family.”

Tarrant County has not yet confirmed any new cases of COVID-19, but that information is expected to be released Wednesday afternoon.